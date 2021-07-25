Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

PXS opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.47. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 362,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

