Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Cormark cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter.
YRI stock opened at C$5.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.29. The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.