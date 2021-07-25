Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Cormark cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Yamana Gold to C$8.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.02.

YRI stock opened at C$5.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.29. The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

