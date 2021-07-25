Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Issued By Truist Securiti

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Anthem in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $6.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANTM. Truist raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

NYSE ANTM opened at $382.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in Anthem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Anthem by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

