Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Issued By National Bank Financial

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of GIB opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. CGI has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $92.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in CGI by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in CGI by 510.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

