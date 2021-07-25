Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SmartFinancial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMBK. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $25.41.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after buying an additional 97,777 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 118,489 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

