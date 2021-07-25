Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for SEI Investments Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for SEI Investments in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

SEIC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6,645.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 66,450 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

