Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNFP. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

PNFP opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

