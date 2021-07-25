Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avnet in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVT. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Avnet by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avnet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,151,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Avnet by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,302,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,053,000 after purchasing an additional 747,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,533,000 after purchasing an additional 633,984 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.