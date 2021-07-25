Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lowered by Analyst

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $193.75 to $237.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.50 to $187.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.85.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $195.58 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $97.77 and a 1-year high of $208.75. The stock has a market cap of $487.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total value of $67,068.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,777.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.