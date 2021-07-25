QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $56.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QGEN. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.99. 815,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,208. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth $6,427,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 132,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 834,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after buying an additional 188,574 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

