Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at $31,024,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Qorvo by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

QRVO traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $193.09. The company had a trading volume of 354,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,551. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $111.31 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

