Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

