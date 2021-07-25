Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Raised to $43.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target increased by Barclays from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XM. Bank of America raised shares of Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.41. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

