Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

NYSE:DGX opened at $139.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.55. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

