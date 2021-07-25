QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

QuickLogic stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 50,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.36. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 60.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 150.0% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 24.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.