QunQun Price Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $317,764.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

