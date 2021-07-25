Rainicorn 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $471,836.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $13.82 million and $471,836.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 192.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00120009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00138140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,445.33 or 1.00045122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.00861761 BTC.

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

