Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lifted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

RJF opened at $128.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $2,458,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,854,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

