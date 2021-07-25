Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Up to $11.74

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $12.05. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 13,807 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

