Refinable (FINE) Market Cap Hits $9.04 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Refinable has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $361,839.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00123492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00142448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,056.73 or 0.99584783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.27 or 0.00875104 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.