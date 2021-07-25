Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $462.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.