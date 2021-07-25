Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of ACNB worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ACNB by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACNB opened at $28.05 on Friday. ACNB Co. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $244.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

In other ACNB news, Chairman Alan J. Stock acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $281,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,481.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 10,132 shares of company stock valued at $285,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

