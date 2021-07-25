Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bonso Electronics International were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNSO opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93. Bonso Electronics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

