Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 478,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,203 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 15,625 shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,489.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AIM stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $96.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 52.80 and a current ratio of 52.80. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 9,718.49% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM).

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.