Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.79. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

