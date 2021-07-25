Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CAE Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.00 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAE. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.25.

Shares of CAE opened at C$39.00 on Friday. CAE has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -224.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.56.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.