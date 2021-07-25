Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CAE Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.00 million.
Shares of CAE opened at C$39.00 on Friday. CAE has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -224.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.56.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
