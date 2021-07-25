Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 182,703 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $531.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.01. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

