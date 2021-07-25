Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,193 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.52 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

