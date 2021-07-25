Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,428,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after buying an additional 2,225,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 565,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 289,498 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

