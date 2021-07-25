Reviewing China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY)

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

This table compares China Construction Bank and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Construction Bank 23.53% 11.79% 0.96% Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of China Construction Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

China Construction Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. China Construction Bank pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Construction Bank and Davide Campari-Milano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Construction Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Davide Campari-Milano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Construction Bank and Davide Campari-Milano’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Construction Bank $161.10 billion 1.08 $39.28 billion $3.07 4.54 Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 5.50 $345.41 million $0.26 37.88

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Davide Campari-Milano. China Construction Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Davide Campari-Milano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China Construction Bank beats Davide Campari-Milano on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; treasury, asset management, trustee, finance leasing, investment banking, and other financial services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 14,741 banking outlets. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Alicros S.p.A.

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.