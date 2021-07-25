Reviewing China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) & UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China Finance and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance N/A N/A N/A UP Fintech 17.53% 15.90% 1.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Finance and UP Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A UP Fintech 1 0 1 0 2.00

UP Fintech has a consensus target price of $30.10, indicating a potential upside of 78.32%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than China Finance.

Volatility and Risk

China Finance has a beta of 5.63, suggesting that its share price is 463% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Finance and UP Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UP Fintech $138.50 million 19.67 $16.07 million N/A N/A

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Summary

UP Fintech beats China Finance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Finance

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services. The company also provides trade execution, margin financing, and securities lending services; asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

