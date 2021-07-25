Reviewing Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generation Bio and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Bio N/A N/A -$80.52 million ($2.95) -7.04 Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.07 million 202.76 -$23.08 million ($0.41) -6.68

Checkpoint Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Bio. Generation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkpoint Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Generation Bio and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Generation Bio currently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.54%. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 520.44%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Generation Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Bio and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Bio N/A -26.83% -24.37% Checkpoint Therapeutics -15,942.43% -74.75% -62.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Generation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Generation Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Generation Bio beats Checkpoint Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells. It is also developing CK-101, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, as a treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103, a selective and potent small molecule inhibitor of bromodomain and extra-terminal bromodomains; and anti-carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a fully human preclinical antibody to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize certain assets in connection with its licenses in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

