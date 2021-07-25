Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

RXEEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 price objective on Rexel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS RXEEY remained flat at $$20.47 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.11. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

