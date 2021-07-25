Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Sells £289.10 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,926 ($77.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market cap of £95.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,022.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,271.54 ($81.94).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

