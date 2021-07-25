RioDeFi Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and $1.72 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00047619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.04 or 0.00819916 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 281,383,449 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

