Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RHI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.61. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Robert Half International by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Robert Half International by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

