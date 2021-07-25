Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.31.

NYSE:ROK opened at $299.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.61. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.