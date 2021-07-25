Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCI. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.78.

RCI stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

