Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCI. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.78.
RCI stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
