Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$74.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.36.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$64.49 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.68 and a 1 year high of C$67.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

