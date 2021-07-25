Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Set at C$66.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a C$66.00 price objective on Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.36.

RCI.B stock opened at C$64.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.68 and a 52 week high of C$67.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$64.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

