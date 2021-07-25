Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.00-15.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.00. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.000-$15.200 EPS.

NYSE ROP traded up $5.03 on Friday, hitting $496.63. 521,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $462.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $467.67.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.