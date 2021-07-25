Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.000-$15.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $15.00-15.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $467.67.

NYSE ROP opened at $496.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $462.31.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

