Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 112,193 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $30,204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $13,861,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 3,460.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 621,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $4,007,000.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.59.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

