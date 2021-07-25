Royal Bank of Canada Buys 7,752 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

LSXMK stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

