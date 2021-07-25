Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 3.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in AdaptHealth by 19.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.