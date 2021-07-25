Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $15,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,237,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,774,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $198.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $156.14 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.09.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

LANC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

