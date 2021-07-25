Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$134.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RY. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE:RY traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$125.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,846,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,027. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$90.75 and a 12 month high of C$129.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$125.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.73.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,732. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total value of C$656,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,835.09. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,074.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

