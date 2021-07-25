Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,449,000 after buying an additional 1,053,334 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,890,000 after buying an additional 1,052,160 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,095,000 after buying an additional 750,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,929,000 after purchasing an additional 625,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,368,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

