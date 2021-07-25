Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Position Raised by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 109.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 481.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 113,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $3,616,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:RSI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,432. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -970.00. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $26.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.28.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.