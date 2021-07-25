Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) PT Set at C$4.25 by Canaccord Genuity

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) has been assigned a C$4.25 target price by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 148.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBB. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.55 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.80.

Sabina Gold & Silver stock opened at C$1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$594.84 million and a P/E ratio of -114.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.76.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

